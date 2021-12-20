NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was critically wounded when she was shot south of downtown Nashville early Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on Lincoln Street.

Metro police reported the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. Witnesses to the shooting told News 2 the victim was shot in the head.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.