NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was critically injured in a crash along Nolensville Pike in South Nashville late Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Woodycrest Avenue.

According to Metro police, the woman sustained injuries to her head and was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Officials say they are investigating the incident as a possible hit-and-run crash.

No other information was immediately released.