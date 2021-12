NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been charged with DUI after crashing into a Metro Nashville police car late Wednesday night.

Metro police say Sara Noriega, 40, crashed into the police car on Bell Road near Percy Priest Dam. Police officer Phillip Burke was in the car, blocking the roadway while working a crash that happened earlier. The car’s blue lights were on when Noriega crashed into it.

Sara Noriega (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer Burke was not seriously injured.