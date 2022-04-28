NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after being accused of hitting a vehicle with her gun in an area north of downtown Nashville.

On April 6, police were called to 9th Avenue North in the Buena Vista area. Detectives reportedly viewed surveillance footage and saw a child victim sitting in the back of a vehicle when Kelvinetta Patterson, 34, drove up in a Jeep Wrangler. After a confrontation, police said the victims tried to drive away, but Patterson blocked the vehicle in with her Jeep.

Patterson was then allegedly seen on surveillance video rushing up to the vehicle with a gun. As the victim’s vehicle began to drive away, officers said Patterson hit the windshield multiple times, causing it to crack.

Officers said they recovered multiple unfired rounds from the scene which were believed to have been ejected from Patterson’s firearm while she hit the windshield.

Patterson is faced with several charges including aggravated assault.