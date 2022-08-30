NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman faces felony theft charges after police say she stole a milk delivery truck and drove it to a homeless camp early Monday morning.

An affidavit states that just after 10:30 a.m. a driver with Hatcher Family Dairy delivered milk to the Milk and Honey restaurant located in the 200 block of 11th Avenue South. The driver told officers he was in the back of the truck unloading the vehicle when the truck suddenly drove off.

Court documents say the driver was able to step out safely onto the dock, where he then observed a redheaded female driving off in the milk delivery truck.

Source: MNPD

The driver reportedly called the police, and when officers arrived on scene, the driver informed them that an iPad belonging to the Hatcher family was pinging inside the vehicle.

According to Metro police, the pings eventually stopped near the 100 block of Anthes Drive, which is a known homeless camp. Officers located the delivery truck just after 11 a.m. and observed Cassidy Phillips, 20, walking away from the vehicle.

An affidavit says Phillips admitted to officers that she stole the truck and was then taken into custody. Officers say the iPad was not recovered and was still pinging in the homeless camp among numerous tents.

The vehicle was returned to the delivery truck driver and Phillips was charged with theft of property, which is a Class B felony.

Phillips was booked into the Metro Jail on a $25,000 bond.