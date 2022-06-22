NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a high-end Nashville retail store was charged Tuesday afternoon.

Police said security video from the Nordstrom at the Mall at Green Hills, taken on Nov. 5 of last year, showed two masked female suspects enter the store. The women were then reportedly seen loading Versace and other items into trash bags and walking out without paying.

In total, MNPD said the suspects took approximately $33,265 worth of stolen merchandise.

Authorities said Tangaletta Clark, 24, later posted similar items for sale on an Instagram account “Swift Doolie.” A Facebook account under the same username is also allegedly owned by Clark.

Police said she was identified in social media photos and matches one of the suspects seen on the mall security video.

Clark was charged with theft and is being held on a $50,000 bond.