NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police made an arrest in a West Nashville after a woman grabbed a large kitchen knife and began stabbing the victim.

Metro Police responded to a stabbing call on Maudina Avenue on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who they said was bleeding from visible cuts to her left hand, according to an arrest warrant.

The victim told officers she and Anna Clark, 31, got into physical altercation before Clark reportedly pulled a knife on her and cut her on the hand.

Police said witnesses at the scene confirmed the altercation and said they saw Clark pull the knife from under her shirt before stabbing the victim.

Officers said they found a large kitchen knife in a nearby parking lot laying on the ground surrounded by blood.

Clark was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $25,000.