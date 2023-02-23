NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After an apparent drug overdose, Metro Police said a drug operation at a Priest Lake area motel has come to an end.

Police responded to the Motel 6 on Stewarts Ferry Pike Wednesday to assist the Warren County, Kentucky Drug Task Force with an overdose death operation.

Hannah Forkum, 21, has been charged with multiple felony drug offenses.

Metro Police said with the help of the Bowling Green and Warren County, Kentucky Drug Task Force they were tipped off by an confidential informant about Forkum allegedly selling drugs.

Forkum directed an informant to come to the motel after the informant placed an order for a half of gram of heroin, according to Metro Police.

The informant reportedly told Forkum they were in the parking lot of the Motel 6 and that’s when Forkum was identified by detectives and taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

According to an arrest warrant, officers found 25.5 grams of white powder believed to be fentanyl, 27 grams of meth, and 6.9 grams of what’s believed to be heroin on Forkum at the time of her arrest.

Metro police said they also found a semi-automatic handgun in her hotel room.

Forkum told police she had been staying at the Motel 6 for “a couple of days,” according to the arrest report.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office identified the overdose victim as 21-year-old Baylee Mcclanahan, of Lebanon.

Forkum was booked into the Metro jail and charged with probation violation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and weapon possession. Her bond was set at $280,000.

Forkum will be extradited back to Warren County following her court appearances in Nashville and is expected to be charged with second-degree manslaughter.