NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly left her toddler alone inside a South Nashville apartment for at least four hours.

Officers were called to an apartment on Lester Avenue after an employee at the apartment building was notified by a neighbor the child had been left alone inside a unit.

According to an arrest warrant, the employee unlocked the door and found the two-year-old girl alone with hot water running in the shower and sharp cutlery on the living room floor.

The employee said the girl was soaking wet with a dirty diaper so she changed her clothes and diaper before officers arrived.

Investigators believe the child was alone for four hours before officers arrived at the apartment, from approximately 12:40 p.m. until nearly 5 p.m.

Officers then spoke to the mother, identified as 29-year-old Jabrea Mobley, through the apartment’s surveillance system and she reportedly said she was downstairs and on her way up.

When she arrived 30 minutes later, Mobley told officers and an agent with the Department of Children’s Services she was watching the child through a camera, had blocked off access to the bathroom with a couch and left water but no food for the toddler, according to an affidavit.

Mobley was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony child abuse of a child under eight. Her bond was set at $2,500.