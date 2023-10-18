NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Madison apartment complex.

Israel Teniente was shot and killed in a breezeway at the Falcon View Apartments on E. Palestine Avenue on Aug. 8.

Arleth Bonilla (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported Teniente’s acquaintance, Arleth Bonilla, was charged with facilitating criminal homicide.

Investigators received a Crime Stoppers tip and reviewed cell phone data before determining Bonilla lured Teniente to the apartment complex on behalf of a another person, who is believed to have shot him, according to a press release. The investigation into the third party is continuing.

No additional information was immediately released.