NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 22-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after police say she shot and critically injured her deceased grandmother’s boyfriend in April.

According to Metro police, on April 30 Timethia Bryant, 22, went to her grandmother’s boyfriend’s home located on Meridian Street with questions regarding her grandmother’s jewelry. Officers say the 75-year-old man let Byrant in the residence and once inside a bedroom Byrant was able to locate the jewelry.

Police say that’s when Byrant allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the 75-year-old man multiple times before fleeing the residence. Metro police say the man was able to call authorities and was then transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Byrant was charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Metro Jail on a $100,000 bond.