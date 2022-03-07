NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 54-year-old woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into a February fire in North Nashville.

Nashville Fire Department Investigators charged Kimberly Posey with felony aggravated arson. She’s accused of setting fire to a home located at 2486 25th Ave North on February 22.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found heavy smoke and two beds on fire in separate rooms. The home’s occupants were able to make it out safely.

Posey was transported to the hospital from the scene. Investigators said she later admitted to using the stove to light a shirt on fire and then proceeded to light the two beds on fire with the shirt.

Posey was apprehended by Metro Police on March 4 and remains in the Davidson County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.