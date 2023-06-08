NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is now jailed in Nashville on charges from an Endangered Child Alert where law enforcement had to chase down a U-Haul van.

It happened back in August of last year. An arrest affidavit states Metro police got into a pursuit with Brandy Burns as she was the suspect of a kidnapping of a two-month old who was the center of an Endangered Child Alert.

According to the report, the TBI advised MNPD that Burns was in a U-Haul van parked in the area of West Nashville. Officers found the U-Haul van at the U-Haul lot on Annex Avenue.

Police said Burns got into the drivers seat after they gave her commands in an attempt to stop her but she drove off. The report revealed she drove and sped recklessly and almost hit an officer on I-65.

She was eventually stopped in Wilson County. The two-month old was found laying on a mattress in the back of the U-Haul without any restraints, but was unharmed.

Burns and the child’s non-custodial father were arrested in Wilson County. She was booked in Metro Nashville Wednesday on five charges including felony child endangerment.