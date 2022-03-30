NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have charged a 23-year-old woman for making a false report following a shooting in North Nashville earlier this month.

On March 25 around 10:35 p.m., Metro police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 900 block of 16th Avenue North. Once on scene, an affidavit says 23-year-old Daiyzha Glenn approached officers and told them that her cellphone was left on the steps of the housing unit where the shots fired call had occurred.

According to Metro police, Glenn told officers that a man was sitting on the porch of the housing unit when he yelled at her to “watch out!” as she was walking by. Glenn stated that’s when two men in a black Nissan with dark tints drove by the housing unit and began to shoot at the man on the porch. Officers said Glenn told them she began to run down the street to get away from the gunfire and assumed her cellphone must have fallen out of her pocket.

Investigators say security footage tells a different story and shows Glenn arrived at the location around 10 p.m. and waited in a vehicle and exited when a Chevrolet Malibu arrived. An affidavit states Glenn then entered the housing unit. Surveillance video then shows two individuals in the Chevrolet Malibu exit the vehicle, walk toward the vehicle Glenn arrived in, and take out two rifles from the backseat.

Metro police say that’s when Glenn can be seen running out of the housing unit and the two individuals outside begin to fire into the building. According to Metro police, all three individuals then get back into the Chevrolet Malibu and drive away from the residence.

Daiyzha Glenn was charged with making a false report. Metro police also stated that at the scene Glenn gave officers a false name of “Andrea Scruggs.” She is being held in the Metro jail on a $10,000 bond.