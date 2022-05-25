NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been charged after she fired a weapon and shot herself in the baggage claim area at Nashville BNA last month.

The incident occurred on April 17 just after 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning. Officials say, Danielle Calthomas, 39, entered the baggage claim area of the airport with a firearm and threatened to harm herself.

Documents say Cal Thomas then fired the weapon twice with one round next to her head and the other in her left thigh. An affidavit states officers responding to the scene reported smelling burnt gunpowder in the air and saw a bullet casing on the floor after the incident. She then told officers that she was “sorry” and was rendered medical aid.

According to an affidavit, Calthomas reported to officers that she got the gun from her sister. The firearm was run through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and came back stolen from Riverside, California.

At the scene, officers found that Calthomas was in possession of a white, powdery substance in a clear, small bag. Calthomas was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and was released four hours after being booked.