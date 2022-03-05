NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One woman faces reckless endangerment charges after she fired multiple shots that struck an innocent victim in a nearby apartment building early Saturday morning.

Metro police responded to a shots fired call at 1 a.m. Saturday morning outside of 3000 Bar on Demonbreun Street.

According to Metro police, 28-year-old Jonerica Johnson and several others in her group were asked to leave the 3000 Bar following an argument. Witnesses say the dispute continued outside the bar which led to Johnson removing a pistol from her clothing and firing a single shot into the air, according to Metro police.

Metro police say Johnson crossed the street and fired several additional shots into the air. Investigation shows that the first shot fired by Johnson entered the base of the victim’s apartment window, went through the arm of the couch where the victim was asleep, and struck the 48-year-old victim in the leg.

The 48-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated and later released.

Officers took 28-year-old Jonerica Johnson into custody. Johnson faces reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and possession of a handgun while under the influence charges.

Johnson is currently free on a $10,000 bond.