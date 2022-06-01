NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman accused of stealing cash from a donation jar at a Nashville fast-food restaurant was charged early Wednesday morning.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) documents, a woman was seen on surveillance video breaking through a glass door at the McDonald’s on Vantage Way Court around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. She was then reportedly seen busting open a donation jar and stealing the cash inside.

MNPD said officers were called to a fight on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard around 9:24 p.m. Tuesday night and recognized the woman from the McDonald’s burglary earlier in the day. Police said they spoke with Jovannah Majors, 30, who admitted to using a rock to break into the fast-food restaurant.

She was charged with felony burglary and vandalism.