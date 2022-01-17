NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A business owner in East Nashville said a woman stole more than $500 worth of goods.

The owner of Drum Supply House caught the thief on camera and said this isn’t the first time someone has stolen items from his shop.

Owner Andy Foote said just after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon a woman came into the store pretending to need help finding a birthday gift for her son.

“First she said drums, and then she said guitar, which made me more suspicious,” Foote said. “Eventually, she created some distractions to get me to go over there and look at that so I would turn my body, turns out she was putting things in her pants.”

After stealing a compact drum set and keyboard items, the woman took off running towards the door.

“I chased her out yelling for her to drop it and stop,” Foote said.

The woman jumped in the getaway car, a black Nissan Rogue, which was positioned for a quick exit in the parking lot.

Foote said the woman stole around $550 worth of musical gear.

The owner of the store did file a police report and is asking if you have any information about the suspect to call Metro police.