NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 66-year-old woman was beaten and strangled to death by her boyfriend inside their Nashville apartment Friday, according to Metro police.

According to a release, Jimmy Davidson Jr., 58, went to Metro General Hospital Friday night and told staff Elois McCormick needed medical attention at their apartment on Jackson Street.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Jimmy Otis Davidson Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Hospital staff then called police and officers reportedly found McCormick lying by the front door deceased with bruising to her face, jaw and neck. Investigators believe she died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Davidson reportedly made two trips to a nearby dumpster before going to the hospital. Detectives found a mop, cleaning bleach, mail addressed to McCormick, and several cans and bottles of alcohol inside the dumpster.

Davidson was jailed without bond on a charge of criminal homicide.

No additional information was immediately released.