NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 39-year-old man was charged with felony assault after police said he attacked a woman at a Nashville rooming house.

Metro police said the victim was sleeping at a rooming house on 14th Avenue North near Cockrill Street on New Year’s Day.

According to the arrest report, she woke up to a man who seemed intoxicated cursing and screaming at her.

The suspect was identified as Nathaniel Allen. Officials said he punched the victim in her rib area. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for multiple broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Allen was booked into the Metro jail on a felony assault charge on Thursday.