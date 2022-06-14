NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of assaulting a woman at a Nashville hookah lounge was charged Monday night.

According to police, the incident happened back on August 7, 2021, at 3:30 a.m. at the Empire Hookah Lounge located at 2335 Murfreesboro Pike. Authorities said the victim’s friend was threatened with a beer bottle by another suspect, then in the parking lot, they assaulted the female victim and her friend.

Cook then reportedly joined and attacked both the female victim and her friend. Police said during the attack, Cook punched the victim in her face twice, knocking out her two front teeth and damaging her braces.

Cook is now facing two counts of assault and a probation violation.