NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are trying to identify the man accused of assaulting a Nashville woman while she was downtown with her family on Mother’s Day.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday, May 14 at the Fifth and Broadway parking garage entrance, while the woman was walking with her mother and two daughters.

As seen in the surveillance footage shared by authorities, a man — driving a 2019 Ford Edge Titanium with a Clemson Tigers front license plate — was turning left into the garage at 600 Broadway when he almost hit the woman’s daughters.

The woman confronted the man, who reportedly rolled down the driver’s side window, grabbed her hair, and pulled her into the car.

After the man let go, he continued into the parking garage, officials said.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

If you have any information about the assault or the identity of the man photographed above, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.