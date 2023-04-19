NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 25-year-old woman has been charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness in connection with a deadly crash that happened Wednesday near Goodlettsville.

According to Metro police, Madison Ray was driving a Honda Accord northbound on N. Gallatin Pike when she drove around other drivers who were waiting in the left turn lane to get onto Conference Drive.

Investigators said witnesses told them once Ray passed the vehicles, she turned left into the path of 20-year-old motorcyclist Elijah Whittington, who was traveling southbound on Gallatin Pike.

Police said Whittington was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Immediately after the crash, Ray allegedly grabbed her 2-year-old child from the backseat and ran from the scene. Responding officers found her at a nearby store and took her into custody, according to police.

Ray was treated for minor injuries; her child was not hurt. There was no evidence of impairment on the part of Ray, who said she left the scene because she was unlicensed, according to investigators.

In addition to vehicular homicide by recklessness, Ray has also been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failure to render aid, aggravated child endangerment, and driving on a revoked license.