NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is in jail on child neglect charges stemming from an incident in April where a 3-month-old boy died and six other young children were left unattended.

Metro police said the incident happened on April 10 at 51-year-old Anne Jordan’s West Nashville apartment.

According to police, Jordan was operating a daycare out of her apartment and was not present when the dead 3-month-old infant and six other children, ranging in age up to 16 months, were discovered by the infant’s mother and another parent.

Anne Jordan (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The six children were determined to be healthy and medical staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said the infant who died did not have any obvious signs of trauma or medical issues, according to investigators.

Jordan was arrested Thursday afternoon in Hickman County and was returned to Nashville Thursday night. She faces six counts of child neglect.

The investigation into the infant’s death is still open and final autopsy and toxicology results are pending, according to police.