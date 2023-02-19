NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than five months after a head-on crash along Hobson Pike left one person dead and others injured, a woman was taken into custody for multiple charges related to the incident, police announced Sunday.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a Nissan Murano was heading northeast on Hobson Pike shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2022, when a Saturn Aura crossed the double line into oncoming traffic and hit the Nissan just past Old Nottingham Drive.

According to authorities, both people inside the Nissan were wearing their seatbelts and were brought to Southern Hills Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, neither person inside the Saturn was wearing a seatbelt, so they were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, officials said.

Police reported that the passenger in the Saturn, 28-year-old Tremel Lewis, was pronounced dead at the hospital while the driver, 25-year-old Leann Sealy, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Several months later, on Sunday, Feb. 19, authorities said Sealy was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, as well as two counts of vehicular assault in connection with the crash.

According to officials, not only did responding officers find marijuana scattered on the seats of the Saturn Sealy was driving, but her blood tested positive for marijuana.