NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, the number of women who will experience some sort of sexual assault in their life is at 81%, and the number of false reports for sexual assault is quite low, between two and 10%.

Those percentages caught up with one Nashville woman recently, who called police about a sexual assault at work and ended up in jail herself.

The woman worked at a food kiosk in Terminal C at Nashville International Airport. This is where she claimed a co-worker groped her.

She reported it to Nashville Airport Police who launched an investigation on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

According to an arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Kimberly Ouellette reported a male coworker sexually assaulted her in the kitchen. When airport detectives interviewed the suspect and other employees, they all said the alleged assault didn’t happen.

The affidavit said detectives spent hours investigating, interviewing, and pulling surveillance footage from the kitchen which was equipped with a 360-degree surveillance system.

After watching all relevant video showing Ouellette and her coworker together in the kitchen, investigators determined no assault happened.

Authorities said when police confronted Ouellette with the facts and the video, she confessed to making the false report.

When investigators asked her why, she reportedly claimed that she “gets uncomfortable when men get close to her, and that is why she made the false report.”

The investigator who swore out the arrest warrant wrote, “This suspect could have been prosecuted, which would have likely resulted in major personal repercussions had we not proven this report false.”

News 2 has looked into Ouellette’s criminal history in Nashville and found she was arrested in November 2021 for harassment, a misdemeanor charge.

That case has since been adjudicated.

Ouellette is facing a felony charge of making a false report. She is being held in the Metro Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Lorraine McGuire, vice president of community relations for the Sexual Assault Center in Nashville, wrote the following statement.

“Studies show that false accusations are as low as 2%-4%, according to NSVRC (National Sexual Violence Resource Center). These stats can go up to 10%, according to the FBI, but there’s a big caveat to that number: ‘Research shows that rates of false reporting are frequently inflated, in part because of inconsistent definitions and protocols,’ the resource center said. For example, some law enforcement agencies might label a rape claim as ‘false’ just because there’s not enough corroborating evidence to prosecute. (Those cases would be more accurately described as “baseless” rather than ‘false.’) ‘It does not mean that some form of sexual assault did not occur, but only that from the legal perspective…the case does not meet the legal criteria, or it is ‘baseless.'”