ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is behind bars after police said she assisted her boyfriend in a robbery and “vicious assault” that occurred at an Antioch Wingstop in November.

Charmaine Greer, 25 and her boyfriend, Antonio Jefferson, 33, were reportedly caught on video breaking into the back kitchen of the Wingstop located on Hamilton Crossing on Nov.7.

In an interview with News 2, the employee said was changing oil and returned to the kitchen where she was confronted by the two suspects.

An arrest report states Jefferson was armed with a metal pole and struck the victim in the head with it.

Surveillance video then shows both Greer and Jefferson engage in a “vicious assault” against the the victim, who is in her 50’s, according to Metro police.

The employee allegedly told officers the pair repeatedly demanded that she open the safe. The woman said when she refused, that’s when Greer stole her wallet.

During the altercation, the employee reported she heard Jefferson demand that Greer “just shoot her” several times as she was sprawled out on the floor, which led her to plead for her life.

According to an arrest report, the pair fled toward some nearby condos after the assault and told the woman that they knew where she lived and they would shoot her later.

The employee was taken to a local hospital suffering from injuries to her head, arms and hands. She told News 2 that she was discovered by family members who were coming in the store, including her 3-year-old grandson.

An arrest report states surveillance video captured Greer and Jefferson in front of a hotel, where Greer’s mother had allegedly rented a room.

According to Metro police, Greer’s mother — who was the new manager of the Wingstop — is currently under investigation for embezzlement from the restaurant.

Detectives said Greer was identified as a suspect after her mother told them that “it appeared to be Charmaine” in the surveillance footage.

Metro police reported that Greer has at least seven prior arrests in Nashville for charges which include multiple assaults.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday, Dec. 4 and faces two felony robbery charges. She remains in Metro Jail on a $101,000 bond.