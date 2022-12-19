NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman faces criminal homicide charges after police say she stabbed a man at a bus stop in downtown Nashville on Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Church Street and Fourth Ave North just after 6 p.m. near the Arts District to respond to a report regarding a man who was seen bleeding from the chest.

After receiving the initial report, dispatch advised officers that a woman called 911 stating that she had stabbed a man after he attempted to steal her phone.

An arrest report states that officers arrested Ruby Dozier, 42, at the scene. The man, identified as Quintin Mason, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dozier was taken to police headquarters and agreed to speak to detectives, according to an affidavit. Dozier told officers that she was sitting at the bus stop when Mason approached her and began “talking crazy.”

Court records state that Dozier told officers that Mason noticed her phone sitting next to her and asked for it. When she refused, Dozier states that’s when Mason reached down, grabbed her phone and ran away with it.

During an interview, Dozier told officers she ran after Mason and was able to retrieve her phone after he dropped it on the ground.

An affidavit states Dozier then went back to sit at the bus stop when Mason approached her again and she advised him to leave. Dozier reportedly pulled out a folding knife and struck Mason in the chest after he stepped toward her.

After the stabbing, Dozier allegedly used a security guard’s phone to call 911.

Officers said surveillance video showed Mason standing several feet away from Dozier at the bus stop, and he did not appear to be interacting with the woman.

The video showed Dozier take several steps toward Mason, lunge at him and then Mason is seen doubling over and stumbling away, according to Metro police.

Dozier was charged with felony criminal homicide and remains in Metro jail without bond.