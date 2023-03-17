NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville phone store clerk is still on pins and needles after an irate customer pulled a knife on her inside a Madison store.

Metro police said the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the store on Gallatin Pike South.

According to the 22-year-old woman who is engaged to be married, the 60-year-old suspect was angry that her phone wasn’t working properly.

The woman, now identified as Shelia McGee, allegedly went into the store and, according to Neida Bernabe Garcia, began screaming, “Where’s that Mexican B****?”

Garcia said she was shocked by the woman and asked her to calm down.

According to Garcia, that’s when McGee came behind the counter, armed with two medium sized pocket knives.

‘I’m still traumatized. Nothing like this has ever happened in my entire life.”

News 2 obtained store surveillance video that shows the altercation.

“That’s me backing up, trying to get away from her,” Garcia said while pointing to the video that shows a much larger McGee towering over Garcia, threatening her, and backing her into a wall.

In the video, you can McGee carrying two knives, one in each hand.

“She was putting me here at the corner and that’s when she stopped me and put it on my neck. This is where she is saying, ‘You are going to help me. What do you mean you are not going to help me?’ So that’s when I said, ‘Okay, calm down and I will help you and see what I can do.’

It was like a nightmare. Honestly, I am a sensitive person. I was shaking and crying.”

Garcia said an angry McGee threw her broken phone on the counter and then sat down. She then reportedly stared at Garcia and rubbed the two knives together, as if she was sharpening the blades.

“She gave me the evil eye when she sat down,” Garcia said.

By this time, good samaritans outside the store realized there was trouble. Garcia showed News 2 the video as multiple people peered into the store, some even opening the door to check on her.

“Here’s where they were grabbing her attention. Here’s where they were telling them, ‘Call 911; she is in danger. She has knives.’ I was going slowly, moving toward the front of the store

to close the door, but she was coming in and out.”

On video, you can see McGee leave the store and Garcia running to the door to lock McGee outside.

“It was a blessing. They saw everything,” Garcia said.

The police came and arrested McGee.

When asked if she thought McGee might hurt or kill her, Garcia said, “You never know at that point. I thought she would do that, I won’t lie.”

McGee is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is being held in the Metro Jail under a $150,000 bond.

A check of her Metro criminal history shows other arrests for aggravated assault and indecent exposure.