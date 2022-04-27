News 2 will stream trial proceedings with intermittent delays. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The trial for a woman accused of shooting a homeless man on Music Row in 2017 entered day two Wednesday as witnesses continued to take the stand.

Katie Quackenbush has been charged with attempted first degree murder. She’s accused of shooting Gerald Melton twice after an argument about loud music coming from her SUV and exhaust fumes.

She said she was taking her friend to her car when the argument started. Both have made contradicting statements in court.

Katie Quackenbush took the stand in her own defense Tuesday. She claimed it was self-defense.

A recording of Melton’s account was played in the courtroom as well.

Neither of them called 911 after the shooting. It was bystanders who made that call. We expect to here from witnesses in court Wednesday.