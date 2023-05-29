NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple people watched a wrong-way driver speed past them seconds before crashing into and killing another driver head-on.

Witnesses told News 2 they spotted 19-year-old Corban Sheridan of Franklin driving north on I-65 in the southbound lanes between Harding Place and Old Hickory Boulevard, fly past them, and crash seconds later.

A woman from Franklin, Gabrielle Morris, was driving home with her family when she said out of nowhere, bright lights were coming straight at them.

“By the time I could even react to it, it had just flown past us, and hit the car right behind us. The accident happened like 50 yards behind us; we watched it all happen, watched the whole thing happen. The car was going at a very high rate of speed,” Morris recalled.

Morris said she and her family were at a loss of words.

“The car literally lifted. We saw the tail lights fly up in the air. You just heard the whole thing happen. Then all of us, our stomachs dropped. All you could see was a ton of smoke and no cars behind us. So we’re like, we’re literally the only car that just made it out,” Morris said.

The driver of the car that Sheridan hit — 36-year-old Kelly Tolliver of Brentwood — died at the scene.

Metro police said the wrong-way driver, Sheridan, also died.

“I passed the driver just seconds before it must have happened. I immediately told Siri to dial 911. It was so fast and your brain is like, ‘Did I really just see a driver on this side of the barricade?'” said Arrington resident Scott Stewart.

Stewart, another witness, told News 2 he’s counting his blessings that he stayed out of the far left lane where Sheridan was driving.

“By the grace of God, I wasn’t in the left lane because I’m notorious for getting into the left lane, especially as I come past Old Hickory Boulevard just to get away from the congestion of people exiting and entering. For some reason, I had moved over one lane that night. I’m glad I wasn’t there, but I sure am sorry for the lady that was there,” Stewart said.

Both Morris and Stewart feel lucky to be alive after looking back at how close they came to the head-on collision.

“I guess I’m a little more mindful of everything around me from the rear; I hadn’t even thought about somebody in front of me coming at me head-on like that,” Stewart said.

Police said they have not determined where Sheridan entered I-65 or why he was driving the wrong way.

Officials plan to conduct toxicology testing to find out whether alcohol or drugs factored into the crash.