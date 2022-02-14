NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Witnesses are credited with helping nab a serial bank robber accused of snatching cash from multiple banks in the Nashville area.

Clifton Knight, also known as “Breeze,” is accused of hitting three Nashville banks in a five-week span.

Surveillance images show the suspect on Jan. 4 at Suntrust Bank in Green Hills. Federal Investigators say he demanded 100s and 50s and used a clear bag for the cash, making off with more than $3,500. A witness noticed his getaway car and took a picture of the license plate, ultimately leading investigators back to Knight, but not before they say he hit two more banks.

Investigators say surveillance images captured on Feb. 4 at Suntrust Bank in Hermitage show Knight wearing the same denim vest, grey-colored hooded sweatshirt, glasses and a black gaiter.

Four days later, investigators say he was back at it, showing images captured Feb. 8 at Fifth Third Bank on Donelson Pike. They say Knight requested the same denominations, making off with around $5,000. In this case, a witness followed the getaway car, taking photos of the license plate and leading investigators to 59-year-old Knight of Woodbury, Tenn.

Knight was previously convicted and sentenced to 37 months in 2012 after pleading guilty to robbing a bank in Hermitage. He is now being held in Kentucky as he faces federal charges in Middle Tennessee.

Federal investigators are hoping you can help put another serial bank robber behind bars. Surveillance video captures a man believed to have hit nine banks spanning from Nashville to Alabama.

The crime spree dates back to early Dec. when investigators say the criminal bounced back and forth between Knoxville and Murfreesboro robbing banks. They say he also robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Donelson Pike in Nashville on Jan. 21, as well as Renasant bank on Lebanon Pike on Feb. 2.

Investigators made note of the suspect’s gate; straight-backed posture and his arms swinging slightly away from his body. You can see from surveillance images he is bald and always masked, and while investigators say he’s worn different clothing during the robberies, some standouts include a Nashville Predators hat, a 2018 Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt and a University of Alabama face covering.

The suspect’s most recent robbery was on Feb. 9 in Elkmont, Ala. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI.