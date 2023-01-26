NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday begins the second round of testimony in the murder trial of Caitlyn Kaufman, a 26-year-old Nashville nurse who was shot and killed on Interstate 440 while driving to work in December 2020.

Devaunte Hill, 23, and 30-year-old James Cowan face first-degree murder charges in the case.

Following opening statements on Wednesday, witness testimony began.

The testimony included a dramatic discussion with Cory Stratton, the Metro Nashville Police Officer dispatched to the scene hours after officers say Caitlyn Kaufman was shot.

“Being that she was unresponsive and I was unable to determine her status, I tried to open her driver’s side door, but it was locked,” said Stratton. “The back window had been mostly shot out. I broke the rest of that window. I reached into the inside of her back passenger door, back driver’s side door, and unlocked it from the inside.”

Stratton said there were no obvious signs of injury on Kaufman. It was also shared that the inside of her car looked somewhat normal, with her cell phone charging on the console and notifications on the screen.

“There was a bullet hole in the driver’s side window and in line with it there was a tear in her scrubs in her left arm. There was no bleeding and I could see no other injuries, but she was unresponsive,” said Stratton.

The jury also heard from Chris Dickerson, the lead detective on the case with the Metro Nashville Police Department. Dickerson said after Kaufman was discovered, they gathered all evidence and interviewed her friends and family; however, it did not advance their search for suspects.

“At that point, we’re back to square one,” said Dickerson. “We didn’t have any suspects, we tried to work any lead that came in, but no we didn’t have any definitive suspects.”

Then, Dickerson said the reward money for information increased and the pace changed.

“We had a large amount of Crimestoppers tips almost daily,” said Dickerson. “It was every day they would come in.”

Dickerson said one tip identified Devaunte Hill as a suspect and led detectives to find him in an East Nashville apartment.

Testimony continues on Thursday, January 26, starting at 8:30 a.m.