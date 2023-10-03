MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, News 2 spoke with Gower Mills, a security guard who witnessed the Madison shooting overnight that left one woman dead and a man injured.

“It was pretty intense, and I could tell just by the sound that it was gunfire—it just sounded like it was all from the shooter,” Mills said.

Mills was on his break while working security overnight at a business on Gallatin Pike. “I heard about 20 gunshots from an automatic weapon.”

He immediately called 911 and ran outside.

“I saw two vehicles racing down Gallatin Pike,” Mills said.

Metro police said the 22-year-old victim drove to the Madison police precinct after he was hit twice by bullets. His passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead.

“If I had been at my vehicle at the time and not inside at the time, I could have also been hit by a stray bullet myself,” Mills said.

Mills has worked in law enforcement and security for the past 40 years. While he’s seen a lot throughout his career, he said witnessing something like this was a first. “Not anything this intense, actual death.”

However, Mills said he was glad he was at the right place at the right time to help police. “I’m just glad I was there at work to be able to call so police were able to know the location of the shooting.”

At this time, the motive is still under investigation. Metro police said they could not interview the driver due to his condition.

If you know any information at all you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.