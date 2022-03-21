NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of attempted robbery and aggravated robbery at two Mapco convenience stores was charged Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Dontai Foster, 31, walked into the Mapco located at 15007 Old Hickory Boulevard, pointed what the victim believed to be a gun at them, then demanded money from the register. A warrant said the employee gave Foster $22 before he fled in a red sedan.

Police said Foster then walked into the Mapco located at 1909 8th Avenue South, demanded money, and even reportedly made a cocking motion with the object he was holding. However, a witness pulled a gun to defend the victim, and Foster then fled before allegedly saying, “I’m with the cartel.”

Officers said Foster then returned to the convenience store on 8th Avenue South while they were on the scene investigating. The warrant said Foster’s Derek Jeter jersey and Ford Fusion linked him to the crimes.

Through further investigation, authorities said instead of a gun, Foster used a steering wheel lock in both cases.