NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a man drove across the Siegenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Thursday, citizens who witnessed it questioned how it could even happen in the first place.

According to witnesses who have reached out to News 2, the incident took place around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night at the 3rd Avenue entrance to the downtown pedestrian bridge.

That’s where Metro police say a Nissan Altima drove through the barricades and sped over the bridge that had many people walking, gathering and taking pictures on it.

Justin Allender witnessed the car driving erratically and called 911 to report the dangerous situation.

“I spent eight years total in the marine corp,” Allender said. “I was in the infantry and in a weapons platoon.”

According to Allender, he was a Marine in Iraq in 2004. He says some of his duties included checkpoint security.

“We were always looking out for vehicles that could be signs of vehicle-borne IEDs,” he said.

Now 38 years old, the father of 2 told News 2, that he and some friends were eating hotdogs by the pedestrian bridge Thursday night when he noticed the Altima driven by David Stoliarchuk driving erratically.

Allender said the car was beaten up and music was blaring from the car as it exited the alleyway rapidly. He said the driver looked “out of his mind.”

That’s when the 31-year-old raced through the metallic barricades.

Video obtained by News 2 shows Stoliarchuk’s car climbing the hill and witness reports indicated he was driving fast enough at the crest of the hill that the car got airborne.

Video shows the car driving across the busy bridge, then backing up and stopping.

Allender can be seen jogging to the parked car on the video. He told News 2 as he approached the car, he was on the phone with 911.

“I knew I had to do something,” he said.

Allender said at least four MNPD squad cars arrived within a few minutes.

News 2 asked Allender what Stoliarchuk said in those few minutes.

“He didn’t say anything at all. I said, ‘I don’t know what you are doing, what you are on,’ I could tell there was something mentally wrong.”

In 2004, Allender was concerned about checkpoint security in the Middle East. In 2022, he now is saying he has similar concerns in downtown Nashville.

“They need to do a lot better job. I mean a guy able to get a Nissan Altima up there is unacceptable,” Allender said.

News 2 checked with NDOT for answers on the pylons and possible revisions in bridge security.

Cortnye Stone, Communications & Community Engagement for Nashville Department of Transportation & Multimodal Infrastructure told News 2, “The bollards are designed and placed to prevent cars from entering the pedestrian bridge. We routinely evaluate the bridge for safety and will continue to do so.”

According to Stone, on the Stadium side, the bollards are 5′ to 5’5″ apart.

On the 3rd Avenue side, the gaps range in width from 11′ to 9’6″ to 7’1.5″

The average width of a Nissan Altima is 6.1 feet wide. That means the 2020 Altima easily fit between the bollards with the dimensions supplied by the city.

According to Stone, “At no point should any member of the public ever attempt to drive a vehicle onto the pedestrian bridge.”

Stoliarchuk is in the Davidson County jail charged with two counts of reckless endangerment with a vehicle and reckless driving.