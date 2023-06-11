NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have launched an investigation into a weekend shooting in South Nashville that left one teen dead and another injured.

According to police, 16-year-old Demetrius Johnson was found on the pavement after a suspected fight broke out between two groups of teenagers on Zermatt Avenue shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Johnson was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators said Johnson’s 18-year-old brother was also shot in the foot, but he has already been released from the hospital.

“My little baby, when I woke up this morning, she said, ‘I heard it all!’ She heard the commotion, they heard the gunshots,” a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified told News 2.

The mother of four said she hasn’t seen violence like this in the area before, adding that she was disturbed to learn how young the victims in this shooting were.

“It’s a baby gone. His momma gotta bury him,” the mother added. “It’s a feeling of emptiness, and it cannot be replaced, baby. These bodies and these souls cannot be replaced. These people have to help.”

The neighbor is calling on all local parents to talk with their teens and encourage them to come forward with any information they have so police can find the person responsible.

She also hopes parents will take a more active role in their children’s lives, as well as work to prevent violence like this from repeating itself in the future.

“Because these kids [are] dying. Without them, we have no future, baby. Without these children, there’s no future,” she said. “A bullet has no name and it has no face, so with that being said, what can you do? You got to live. You can’t live in fear, and I’m not going to live in fear, and I’m not gonna teach her to live in fear, so we have to come together, is the biggest issue. The gun violence has to stop.”

If you have any information about Johnson’s death, you’re asked to reach out to Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Tipsters can stay anonymous and may even qualify for a reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.