NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Wisconsin fugitive was taken into custody in Nashville on Saturday and is now facing two different charges.

Police said Lekendrick Applewhite, 38, was wanted out of Wisconsin for an outstanding parole violation. Authorities in Nashville arrested him for an aggravated domestic assault and strangulation.

It is unclear what Applewhite was on probation for in Wisconsin. He will soon be extradited back to Wisconsin.

No additional information was released.