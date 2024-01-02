NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville landmark is preparing for a new era.

After three decades the Wildhorse Saloon on 2nd Ave. closed its doors on New Year’s Day. Tuesday crews were already clearing out the building with renovations underway for a new multi-storied venue backed by country artist Luke Combs.

“The building is not going anywhere we are simply rebranding it,” Ron Kerere the VP of Food & Beverages Operations with Opry Entertainment Group said.

Combs is the latest in a growing list of country names investing in Lower Broad bars, including Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, and Dierks Bentley.

“It’s all based on what Luke Combs is all about; rather it’s sporting or bourbon or the hunting and fishing side of it or just the country music side of it and his passion around all of those things,” said Kerere.

Tourists like Rick and Lorraine Porter said they always make sure to stop by the Wildhorse when visiting Nashville.

“I’m very sad to see it go. Hopefully, a little bit of it stays the same and won’t change too much, but I do know everything in time will change unfortunately,” said Lorraine.

Don’t worry, line dancing will still be front and center and the new venue, according to Kerere.

“That’s what we are known for there and we are absolutely going to continue on with that tradition in our new concept. It’s a big part of what we are and we would not even think of getting rid of that, it’s what Nashville is and it’s what we are,” Kerere explained.

Keeping with the theme of Music City, the new four-story bar on 2nd Ave. will also feature a street front honky-tonk, as well as a bourbon-themed songwriter’s room, a concert hall, a bar for legalized sports betting and a rooftop bar.

“It’s really something different in each location. Each location is themed out to be a different theme there is a different service strategy, a different menu, and a different entertainment component. So it’s going to be really, really unique to what’s in downtown Nashville.”

Kerere added that they aren’t wasting any time getting to work. “My design and construction team was on-site at about 1 a.m. this morning starting to get things done. We are excited about this project, it is going to be so cool for all of our guests.”

The name of the new venue has not yet been announced. The plan is to open in phases come mid-summer with the rooftop bar being the last component, likely opening at the end of the year.