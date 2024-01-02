NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A favorite among Nashvillians and tourists for boot scootin, the Wildhorse Saloon has closed its doors, the venue announced on social media.

Wildhorse Saloon posted a goodbye to the community and promised a bright future ahead for the property.

Dear Wildhorse Saloon Family,

Since 1994, Wildhorse Saloon has been a beacon of Nashville’s vibrant music scene. We’re excited to announce that 2024 marks the beginning of a new chapter for this iconic venue.

As we step into this promising era, let’s raise a glass to the past and toast to the brilliant future ahead. Our heartfelt thanks to patrons, artists, staff, and everyone who contributed to making Wildhorse Saloon the legend it is today. We extend our deepest gratitude to all who graced our stage, danced on our dance floor, and sang along to the music.

Check back soon for updates on what’s coming next.

Happy New Year, everyone! The Wildhorse Saloon

It has been a difficult few years for the venue. The venue closed for about seven months during the pandemic and then again after the Christmas Day bombing. The bombing destroyed dozens of businesses and homes along Second Avenue and shut down much of the block as investigators combed through the blast zone.

In April 2023, it was announced hitmaker Luke Combs partnered with Opry Entertainment Group, which owns the property, to rebrand the venue as a four-story honky tonk. The bar will still feature a large dancefloor for line dancing, a concert hall, a bar for legalized sports betting and an indoor/outdoor rooftop.

Revitalization efforts continue along the damaged Second Avenue, with the roadway closing to all traffic and parking between Church Street and Broadway for at least a year.

The Luke Combs venue is expected to open later in 2024.