Wife of man killed on I-24 from concrete chunk still looking for answers 3 years after his death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A poster with Joe Shelton’s picture hangs on a Shelby Street fence above Interstate 24. That’s where a 23-pound chunk of concrete crashed through his windshield in November 2018 and killed him.

Three years later, Shelton’s case remains unsolved and his family is still looking for closure. His wife Kimberly says she’s received very few answers as to what happened to her husband.

“I have no way of knowing if someone threw it. I have no way of knowing if it came off of a passing vehicle over the bridge. I have no way of knowing if it was a piece of concrete that was just hanging there and something jarred it off,” Kimberly said.

Metro police have never identified any witnesses, but Kimberly hired a private investigator who dug up video from a nearby gas station that shows a man getting coffee around the time Joe was killed. He has never been located for questioning.

“I had no idea what to do or anything. I mean I was just lost to be quite honest,” Kimberly said.

Kimberly says three years later she misses her high school sweetheart, and husband of 30 years, just as much as the day he died. She’s begging anyone with information to call the police.

“People talk. If they know something, if they heard something, call! You never know, that little bit of information or something you may have heard may be what they need in order to solve the case,” Kimberly said.

The Shelton family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Joe’s case. If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.