NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “I walked in the church and he fell in love with me. It was love at first sight,” said Stacy Campbell.

The Church at Mt. Carmel is where Stacy found faith and the love of her life.

“I was invited to go to Bible study there, and I walked in and I was listening,” she said. “The man was like great. He could teach Bible study.”

But could Bishop Marcus Campbell preach the word on Sunday?

“The man could preach so I was like, okay, and that’s just how it was,” said Stacy. “I was at the place I was suppose to be, a willing worker there, too, and I jumped in working.”

Soon Bishop Campbell not only became Stacy’s pastor, but eventually her husband.

“When you see my husband, you see me,” she said. “And when you see me, you see my husband.”

His love wasn’t just for Stacy, but also his community.

“He believed that he needed to make sure that the youth today didn’t experience what he did,” she said.

He founded the “Gentleman and not Gangsters” and “Growing in Faith Together” programs, working hard to change the life of teens tied to gangs and violence.

“If he could have his hands in it, he would make sure there was no lack,” said Stacy. “Somebody told me no lack, no slack. That was my husband.”

But a disease called cardiomyopathy meant Bishop Campbell needed a new heart.

“Everyone knew about my husband’s heart, but I never thought it would get to this point,” she said.

For the last several months, Bishop Campbell had been fighting in the hospital with Stacy by his side.

“It was difficult, but it was worth it,” she said. “The time I had with my husband was amazing. I never left his bed side.”

Bishop Campbell’s fight might be finished, but his wife plans to make sure the work he’s done continues in the Nashville community.

“If I could say anything from my husband, and I can because I am him and he is me, I would tell you to keep your feet moving,” she said. “Don’t stop and you keep moving to see what the end is going to be.”

The community will be gathering at Monroe Park across from The Church at Mt. Carmel Tuesday, July 4 at 7 p.m. to hold a candlelight vigil for Bishop Campbell.

There’s also a GoFundMe that will now donate money to his funeral expenses. You can make a donation here.