NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Waffle House shooting survivors like James Shaw Jr. will tell you the actions of Travis Reinking have stuck with them for the last 1,385 days.

Shaw remembers the moments he wrestled Reinking to the ground, disarming him and ultimately ending the mass shooting.

“Now that you all see it, I hope you believe it. Now that you all see it, I hope you never have to go through that because you all still didn’t hear stuff, you all still didn’t feel stuff, you all didn’t smell what was going on. All y’all did was see it. I live it,” Shaw said.

Although Reinking has since received mental health treatment, District Attorney Glenn Funk said he believes he knew what he was doing before and during the shooting.

“This was a situation where Mr. Reinking had a severe mental health issue, no doubt. But it was not so severe that he did not appreciate the wrongfulness of what he was doing at the time,” Funk said. “He said this is evil, this is going to make me feel unclean, he knew it before he got in the car, he knew it when he was in the car, he knew it when he parked outside, and he knew it when he went in there and he shot all 30 rounds.”

Throughout the course of discovery and trial, Funk said Reinking tried to explain his actions outside of any mental health cause.

“He did it and then he tries to say, ‘well this is self-defense because my toilet seat was up.’ Or, ‘this is self-defense because life’s not treated me well.’ Another excuse he tries to say is, ‘Well God told me to do this.’ You cannot take the lord’s name in vain; you can’t say that God told you to commit a mass murder. You can’t just make that up in an effort to try to get out and be found blameless for the fact that you decided to murder four people. He actually decided to murder a lot more than four people, but he actually only murdered four people.”

For those who did survive, they said Reinking’s guilty verdict and life without parole sentence gives them some form of peace.

“Today was just very comforting to find out that through our pain, somebody else saw it, somebody else was moved. Somebody else saw that in those videos and in those journals that it wasn’t a mental health crisis that he was going through; it was just an angry young man and he was feeling miserable and he wanted somebody to be miserable along with him,” Shaw said.

Funk said life behind bars for Reinking was the very thing he and his team hoped for following the trial.

“The folks that can understand what they’re doing is wrong have to be held accountable. That’s what this jury did,” Funk said.

Reinking will remain in custody in Nashville for the next six weeks. He will be transferred to state custody, which could include a mental needs facility.