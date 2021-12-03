‘Why did you do this’: Nashville mother pleads for justice 5 years after son was shot and killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville mother continues to seek justice, five years after her son was shot and killed. The killer has never been caught.

Vontrekus Lockett, 28, was shot inside an apartment at the Hampton Chase complex on Borowood Drive.

“I always get these eerie weird feelings, and I said mama, something is about to happen,” remembered Bernita Lockett. “I actually got a phone call from his fiance at the time, stating that he had got shot.”

Pictured: Vontrekus Lockett, 28.

Bernita was two hours away in Jackson when she received the heartbreaking phone call. At the time, she was visiting with her mother and grandchildren. The whole family jumped into the car and headed to Nashville.

“My mind was going all over the place,” said Bernita.

On January 16, 2016, officers responded to a robbery in progress call, that quickly updated to a shooting at 11:40 pm. Lockett and a friend, identified as Saleem Willis, left Lockett’s apartment, according to Metro police.

“It hurts for me to see young men getting engaged, it hurts for me to see young men that are visiting their mother on Mother’s Day just knowing that I’m not going to be able to experience none of that from him because he was taken away,” Bernita said. “Everyone that knew him, that met him, knew he was a good person. They talked so highly of him, and I’m not saying this, just because he’s my son. He was a good person.”

Two other people were injured that night, including Lockett’s girlfriend, who was shot in the leg. Both of the other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Lockett, his friend, and the gunman went inside the apartment, causing Lockett’s girlfriend to run to the back of the apartment. At that point, she began to hear gunshots. Three children were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. None of the children were hurt.

“I just want to know who did this to my baby, why did you do this to our family member. If it means for me to walk down there with them to turn themselves in, I’m willing to do it,” said Bernita.

The gunman is described as a black man in his mid-20s who wore a black zippered jacket, gray sweatpants, and a black & white bandana over the lower portion of his face.

“I’m not going to forget what you’ve done, but I do forgive you because it’s the right thing for me to do. I want you to be able to turn yourself in, I want you to have a heart, I want you to have a conscience. We loved him, and we miss him,” said Bernita, speaking directly to the shooter.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances and the motive surrounding the altercation and shooting. Anyone with information on the identity of the gunman is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.