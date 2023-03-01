NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, March 1, flags at the Tennessee State Capitol and all state office buildings will fly at half-staff under an order made by Governor Bill Lee.

Governor Lee issued the order in accordance with the Honoring Hometown Heroes Act. Under the order, al flags will fly at half-staff in memory of Geoffrey Redd, a Memphis police officer who was shot in the line of duty.

Earlier this month, on Feb. 2, Memphis Police were dispatched to a trespassing call in East Memphis. According to News 2’s sister station WREG, officers confronted a man at a library, the man pulled out a weapon and fired at one of the officers.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Officers reportedly returned fire killing the suspect, later identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as Torence Jackson Jr., of Indiana.

Officer Redd was listed in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, Feb.18. In a post, Memphis Police stated Officer Redd became an officer of the Memphis Police Department in February 2008 and was a husband, a father, and the Director of Security at his church.

Flags over the State Capitol and all State office buildings will fly at half-staff until sunset March 1, 2023.