NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of White Bridge Pike is closed due to a water main break that was reported early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, just after 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of White Bridge Pike and Brookwood Place to respond to a reported flooding call.

Officials have closed traffic in both directions on White Bridge Pike until the break is repaired.

According to Metro Water Services, the 16-inch water main break is affecting multiple customers, including the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

The cause or severity of the break is unknown at this time. Officials say repairs are being made as quickly as possible to open the road and restore service to affected customers.

It remains unknown when the roadway is expected to reopen. No other information was immediately released.