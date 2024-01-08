NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following the holiday season, Carnival kicks off, culminating in the day of festivities known as Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday. As part of the traditional celebration, King Cakes become popular pastries to bake and bring to parties.

Several Nashville-area businesses have already put out calls for orders of the classic Mardi Gras treat, which features cinnamon, sugar, icing and plenty of purple, gold and green sprinkles hiding the classic baby inside.

Cupcake Collection – Germantown

For the second year in a row, the cupcake shop has partnered with Antoine’s Famous Cakes and Pastries to bring New Orleans to Nashville. A medium King Cake comes in traditional or cream cheese filled versions for $40 or $55. Orders are only available through Feb. 13.

In addition to the full sized cakes, the Cupcake Collection also has bite-sized versions of the treat in the form of cupcakes. The King Cake cupcake is a vanilla almond cupcake that meets a cinnamon roll flavor coated with sprinkles.

The Gumbo Bros – The Gulch

The Gumbo Bros have partnered with Fat Belly Pretzel & Bakery in East Nashville to provide King Cakes for all your Mardi Gras needs. Cakes are about 8 inches around and feed about 10 people. Cost is $35 per cake.

Loving Oven – Richland Park/East Nashville

Each cake from Loving Oven costs $38, and you can specify what filling flavor you’d like. Choose from cream cheese, cinnamon or almond. All cakes come with the baby, beads and doubloons. Orders can be placed over the phone at (408) 770-6428 or through Instagram.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

LaLa’s Hermitage – Hermitage

Over in Hermitage, home baker opened up King Cake orders Jan. 6. Message for quotes on Facebook or via email.

Heaux’s Deaux

Order through Instagram, or taste a slice at Spicy Boys Nashville in East.