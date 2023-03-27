NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have established a location for parents to meet with their children after a shooting at Covenant School in Green Hills Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said a reunification area has been established at Woodmont Baptist Church at 2100 Woodmont Boulevard for parents to meet with their children.

In a tweet at about 11 a.m., the Metro Nashville Police Department reported that the shooter was dead after being engaged by officers. The fire department also said their medics are treating “multiple patients.”

