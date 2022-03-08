NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after Russia attacked Ukraine, the United States is taking a stand by targeting what President Joe Biden called “the main artery” of the Russian economy: oil.

Gas prices are expected to rise in light of the ban, but the extent is unclear.

“I don’t know where the end is in sight,” said Bob Wade, a rideshare driver.

Wade spends many of his mornings picking up and dropping off passengers wherever they need to go.

“I’ve retired twice in my life and I’ve been doing this for three and a half years,” said Wade. “It keeps my body moving. It keeps me mentally sharp.”

Lately, the gig has proven to be more expensive than not.

“It’s just like everything else. Yesterday, I went to the gas station. I had half a tank of gas,” said Wade. “A half a tank of gas yesterday at a membership club, it cost me what it normally costs to fill up just for a half a tank. So, my fuel bills are double.”

For now, Wade says he’s getting by with extra tips and driving during peak hours.

“I had read on Instagram that they were going to start helping Uber drivers by increasing the rates or whatever. I have not seen an increase in mileage rates, but what I’ve seen is a bunch of surges now. When you go into different areas, we get paid on surges,” said Wade.

If the surge continues, Wade says, “I have a set goal in mind every day of what I want to make because I’m on a set income, a fixed income, like many people. I know that I’ve gotta go out and make x amount of dollars per day.”

Experts expect the high gas prices to stick around for months — similar to what we saw back in 2008.