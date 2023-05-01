NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From pop-up bars and exhibits, concerts and more, here are some of the many things happening in Nashville in May.
May 2-7: Disney’s Aladdin at Tennessee Performing Arts Center
May 4: Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour at Bridgestone Arena
May 5-7: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium
May 5-7: Trevor Noah at Ryman Auditorium
May 6: Sip TN Wine Festival at Nashville Shores in Hermitage
May 8: Paul Cauthen Live at Music City Walk of Fame Park
May 8-10: John Mellencamp at Ryman Auditorium
May 13: Iroquois Steeplechase at Percy Warner Park
May 15: Tom Jones at Ryman Auditorium
May 19: Margarita Festival at oneC1TY
May 19: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Nissan Stadium
May 20: Nashville Rosé Festival at East Park
May 20: Tour de Nash beginning at Watkins Park
May 20: March of Dimes March for Babies at First Horizon Park
May 21: Mutt Strut 5K at Shelby Bottoms Greenway
May 26: Dave Matthews Band at Bridgestone Arena
May 27: Charlie Puth at Ascend Amphitheater
May 29: Memorial Day Dash 5K at Fort Negley Park
All month long: Dino Trek at Nashville Zoo and Blossom Bar pop-up at Dream Nashville