NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From pop-up bars and exhibits, concerts and more, here are some of the many things happening in Nashville in May.

May 2-7: Disney’s Aladdin at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

May 4: Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour at Bridgestone Arena

May 5-7: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium

May 5-7: Trevor Noah at Ryman Auditorium

May 6: Sip TN Wine Festival at Nashville Shores in Hermitage

May 8: Paul Cauthen Live at Music City Walk of Fame Park

May 8-10: John Mellencamp at Ryman Auditorium

May 13: Iroquois Steeplechase at Percy Warner Park

May 15: Tom Jones at Ryman Auditorium

May 19: Margarita Festival at oneC1TY

May 19: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Nissan Stadium

May 20: Nashville Rosé Festival at East Park

May 20: Tour de Nash beginning at Watkins Park

May 20: March of Dimes March for Babies at First Horizon Park

May 21: Mutt Strut 5K at Shelby Bottoms Greenway

May 26: Dave Matthews Band at Bridgestone Arena

May 27: Charlie Puth at Ascend Amphitheater

May 29: Memorial Day Dash 5K at Fort Negley Park

All month long: Dino Trek at Nashville Zoo and Blossom Bar pop-up at Dream Nashville